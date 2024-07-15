2nd suspect charged with murder in connection with HCSO deputy’s death, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Sunday, Gonzalez shared that Dremone Francis was charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Deputy Fernando Esqueda.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder, in ambush murder of Harris Co. sheriff’s deputy

Francis’ arrest comes days after 44-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” Palmer Jr. was arrested in the case.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at a Little Ceasars Pizza on Wallisville Road. According to police, the suspect, identified as Palmer, became upset with his order and verbally assaulted and pistol-whipped an employee before fleeing.

The employee then described the suspect’s vehicle, including the license plate, which deputies tracked to an address on the 13200 block of Italian Cypress Road.

Esqueda, one of several deputies working overtime to patrol streets after Hurricane Beryl, responded to the area and notified team members over the phone once he noticed the suspect’s vehicle.

At that point, HCSO said Esqueda was ambushed while speaking with other members and was shot. Officials note that the deputy was in his undercover vehicle at the time, which was riddled with bullet holes.

The deputy, who has been with the department for five years, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday evening in northeast Harris County, Palmer was taken into custody by a fugitive task force without incident at a residence that belonged to an acquaintance of an acquaintance.

He had been there for about two hours and was steadily on the move since the shooting, officials said.

WATCH: Video shows deputy ambush suspect’s surrender in NE Harris Co. neighborhood

Ronald Palmer is seen surrendering in new video hours after Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda was killed.

By 11 p.m. that evening, Palmer was charged with capital murder.

Palmer waived his initial court appearance on Friday. As a judge read off charging documents, it was revealed that there was another person with the suspect the night the employee was assaulted.

Palmer is expected to appear in court Monday morning after having his bond set at $100,000.

There is no word on the second suspect’s court appearance.