Search Underway for Missing 19-Year-Old in Southwest Houston

Authorities and volunteers from Texas EquuSearch are actively searching for 19-year-old Noah ‘DeMichael’ Washington, who has been reported missing in southwest Houston.

Washington was last seen on foot leaving the 10900 block of S. Gessner Road on Friday, March 19. He was wearing a red t-shirt, white basketball shorts, and black Crocs at the time of his disappearance. Notably, Washington was not wearing his glasses, and his behavior was described as abnormal. Concerningly, he is known to have recently experienced severe depression.

Described as approximately 5′ 10″ tall, weighing around 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, Washington’s disappearance has sparked widespread concern among family, friends, and community members.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Noah Washington’s whereabouts to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.