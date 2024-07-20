Save on clothing, footwear, and school supplies during Texas tax-free weekend

TEXAS (KTRK) — Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of this year’s tax-free weekend, which runs from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11.

During this special weekend, most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks under $100 can be bought without paying sales tax.

Items must be purchased from an in-person or online Texas store, or a catalog seller doing business in Texas.

In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free. The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday.

Qualifying items:

Items that do not qualify:

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear

Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery), and cleaning services

Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks, and zippers

Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other accessories

Computers

Software

Textbooks

Framed backpacks

Luggage

Briefcases

Athletic, duffle or gym bags

Computer bags