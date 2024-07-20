First Dallas Baptist church fire: Moment the historic downtown Dallas sanctuary collapsed

The historic First Baptist Church sanctuary built in the 1800’s went up in flames Friday evening.

The fire reached four alarms after the roof partially collapsed, but it has now been contained.

Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress says he’s grateful no congregants were harmed.

Crews were first called to the church at the corner of San Jacinto and North Ervay Street just after 6 p.m.

Courtesy: Darryl Dc Clark

First responders were met with heavy smoke when they first arrived. It originated as a two-alarm fire but quickly grew to four alarms.

Things seemed to be mostly under control until the flames rekindled around 7:35 p.m. when the roof partially collapsed.

FOX 4 crews were on the ground when part of the Historic Sanctuary building collapsed, re-igniting the fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue called for a fourth alarm at 8:14 p.m. Dozens of firefighters have been on scene all afternoon trying to control the flames and pushing people back to safety.

Jeffress said no one has been hurt.

“I was baptized there when I was 6, I was ordained in ministry when I was 21. It holds a lot of memories. We thank God that nobody has been hurt. We had just concluded vacation bible school with over 2,000 kids. They were all gone, so God has protected us through all this,” Jeffress told FOX 4. “I’m grateful that the church is not bricks or mortar or wood; it’s people.”

Residents are still urged to avoid the area while fire crews monitor hot spots overnight.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in the church’s basement.

Once the building is deemed structurally safe, investigators will go in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Most firefighting operations began to shut down around 2 in the morning.

On Saturday morning, crews were still in the area of the church, spraying water to extinguish hot spots.

First Baptist Dallas

First Baptist Dallas was started in 1868, but the red brick building, known as the historic sanctuary was not built until 1890, according to the Texas Historic Commission.

It is the only downtown Dallas Church still on its original site.

The church received a historical marker in 1968.