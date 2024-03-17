Rodeo Houston Legend Leon Coffee Retires from Barrel Riding After 31 Years

After three decades of captivating audiences as a barrel man and clown at Rodeo Houston, Leon Coffee bids farewell to his iconic role, marking the end of an era. However, while he may be stepping away from the arena, Coffee remains dedicated to spreading joy and continuing his mission of making people happy.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Coffee expressed gratitude for his time at Rodeo Houston, describing it as the pinnacle of his achievements. “My rodeo career in Houston is the highlight of my career. Not everybody can get a really good rodeo. But, when you get them it takes a lot to keep them,” he remarked.

Coffee’s last barrel ride is scheduled for Sunday, marking the culmination of an extraordinary chapter in his life. Despite his retirement from barrel riding, he reassures fans that he will remain an integral part of Rodeo Houston, committed to bringing laughter and entertainment to audiences.

“The good Lord put me on the earth to do two things, and that’s help people out and make people happy. I could do them both right there in the ring, but he didn’t say I couldn’t do it outside of it,” Coffee affirmed.

Throughout his tenure, Coffee cherished the collaborative spirit of Rodeo Houston, emphasizing the importance of connecting with the audience. “I try to have a relationship with every person in this building… I want a relationship with everybody because fans are what build this,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Coffee eagerly anticipates his continued involvement in Rodeo Houston’s fan zone, where he aims to spread joy and uphold the tradition of community engagement. As he embarks on this new chapter, Coffee’s legacy as a beloved rodeo personality endures, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of rodeo enthusiasts and fans alike.