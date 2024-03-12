President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Prioritizes Middle-Class Americans

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden unveiled his budget proposal for fiscal year 2025 on Monday, aiming to support middle-class Americans ahead of the upcoming general election. The budget outlines several key initiatives, including the restoration of the expanded Child Tax Credit, strengthening Medicare drug pricing negotiations, implementing national paid family leave programs, and addressing affordable housing concerns.

The White House projects that Biden’s budget will reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade. This reduction primarily stems from adjustments to the tax code targeting the ultra-wealthy and cutting back on what it deems as “wasteful subsidies.”

The release of the budget follows President Biden’s recent State of the Union address, where he emphasized the differences between his vision for the country and that of his Republican opponents, particularly his 2024 rival, Donald Trump.

Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, stated in a press briefing that the budget reflects President Biden’s commitment to advancing his agenda laid out in the State of the Union. She emphasized the aim to lower costs for families, grow the economy, and ensure a fair shot for the middle class.

However, the proposed policies face significant hurdles in Congress, which remains deeply divided. Lawmakers are currently working on funding key agencies for the rest of the fiscal year, and the path forward for Biden’s budget remains uncertain.

Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, swiftly rejected the plan, criticizing its fiscal approach and priorities. They stressed the importance of fiscal discipline, especially during challenging economic times.

The Biden administration expressed openness to working across the aisle and welcomed Republican cooperation on key issues. Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton emphasized the popularity of President Biden’s agenda and encouraged bipartisan collaboration to address pressing challenges.

Key elements of Biden’s budget proposal include:

Health Care Savings: The budget aims to accelerate Medicare drug negotiation and expand rebates and cost caps on prescription drugs, including insulin. Child Care Costs: Biden’s plan seeks to restore the expanded Child Tax Credit, establish affordable child care programs, and provide support to states for child care subsidies. Home Ownership Tax Credits: The budget introduces tax credits for middle-class first-time homebuyers and incentives for selling starter homes to increase housing inventory. Foreign Policy Funding: The budget allocates significant funding for defense and addresses urgent security needs through supplemental requests. Tax Changes: The majority of funding for Biden’s proposals comes from tax adjustments, including reversing corporate tax cuts from the Trump era and implementing minimum taxes on the ultra-wealthy.

President Biden’s budget proposal represents a significant step in his administration’s efforts to prioritize the needs of middle-class Americans and address pressing economic challenges. However, its success hinges on bipartisan cooperation and overcoming political divisions in Congress.