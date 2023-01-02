Oscars 2024 Full List of Winners

The 96th Academy Awards unfolded on Sunday night, showcasing a diverse array of cinematic achievements and recognizing outstanding talent across various categories. Among the highlights was “Oppenheimer,” which emerged as a dominant force, clinching the coveted Best Picture accolade along with six other awards.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” secured a total of seven wins, including Best Director for Nolan himself. The film also earned distinctions for its stellar performances, with Cillian Murphy clinching the Best Actor title and Robert Downey Jr. being honored as the Best Supporting Actor. Additionally, the film received recognition for its technical brilliance, winning awards for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.

In a surprise turn of events, Emma Stone claimed the title of Best Actress for her role in “Poor Things,” a film that also secured victories in three craft categories: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Another noteworthy triumph was Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s win for Best Supporting Actress in “The Holdovers,” adding to the diverse spectrum of talent celebrated throughout the evening.

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki’s animated masterpiece, “The Boy and the Heron,” soared to victory as the Best Animated Feature, while Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” captivated audiences as the Best International Feature.

Music enthusiasts rejoiced as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell clinched the Best Original Song award for their enchanting composition “What Was I Made For?” featured in “Barbie.”

The ceremony also showcased remarkable achievements in screenwriting, with Justine Triet and Arthur Harari winning Best Original Screenplay for “Anatomy of a Fall” and Cord Jefferson securing the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “American Fiction.”

“Oppenheimer” led the nominations with 13 nods, followed closely by “Poor Things,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Barbie.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the star-studded event took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, captivating audiences worldwide with its glitz and glamour.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2024 Oscars:

Best Picture

“Oppenheimer” (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

Best Documentary Feature Film

“20 Days in Mariupol” (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Best International Feature Film

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Production Design

“Poor Things” (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Best Sound

“The Zone of Interest” (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)

Best Visual Effects

“Godzilla: Minus One” (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima)

The 2024 Oscars celebrated the outstanding achievements of filmmakers and artists, reaffirming cinema’s power to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.