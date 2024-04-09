Next total solar eclipse visible in the US won’t be until 2044, but Houston won’t be able to see it

According to ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog, there will be many solar eclipses around the world between now and 2044 – 30, to be exact, but another total solar eclipse will not move over the United States until August 2044. The path of totality will only be visible in Montana and North Dakota because this eclipse will occur at sunset.

Then, just one year later, in August 2045, another total solar eclipse will crisscross the United States from California to Florida.

A partial eclipse will be visible from Texas, but the path of totality will miss us just to the north as it crosses over Oklahoma. And this time, the total time in darkness will exceed six minutes.

It won’t be until 2078 that the path of totality returns to Texas. This time, it will only cross over South Texas.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.