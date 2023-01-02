New Year’s Day 2024: What’s Open and What’s Closed for Shopping and Errands

As we usher in the new year, if you find yourself in need of last-minute shopping or errands, it’s crucial to know which businesses will be open on New Year’s Day and which ones will remain closed for the holiday. Many stores, restaurants, and mail carriers will observe the holiday, including Costco, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, TJ Maxx, Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, and Panda Express.

Both FedEx and UPS will suspend their pick-up and delivery services on New Year’s Day, with the exception of urgent and critical delivery services. Additionally, their retail locations, along with the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed for the day.

However, for those who need to venture out for essential tasks, here is a list of businesses expected to remain open on New Year’s Day 2024:

Retail Stores:

H-E-B stores: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kroger: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (hours may vary)

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (hours may vary)

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may vary)

Five Below: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Home Depot: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (hours may vary)

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may vary)

Lowe’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may vary)

JCPenney: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kohl’s: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Party City: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Walgreens: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Fast Food Chains:

Whataburger: 24 hours (hours may vary)

Trill Burgers: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may vary)

Smashburger: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (hours may vary)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: 10:30 am. to 10 p.m.

McDonald’s: 24 hours (hours may vary)

Burger King: 24 hours

Wendy’s: 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. (hours may vary)

Chick-fil-A: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taco Bell: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Shake Shack: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As for the New Year’s Eve, several businesses will have adjusted hours, so plan accordingly for any last-minute needs. Wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year!