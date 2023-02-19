NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 Promises High-Flying Action at Slam Dunk Contest

Excitement is building as the NBA All-Star weekend 2024 gears up for what promises to be a thrilling event, both figuratively and literally, with the spotlight shining on the highly anticipated Slam Dunk contest.

Traditionally, the Slam Dunk contest serves as the highlight of Saturday’s All-Star lineup, following closely on the heels of the skills challenge and 3-point contests. While the contest had somewhat lost its luster in recent years, the star power is back in full force this time around.

Notably, Boston Celtics’ standout Jaylen Brown will headline the event, marking the first time since 2018 that an All-Star player has participated in the dunk contest. Brown joins a stellar lineup of contenders including Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Miami Heat, rookie Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks, and defending champion Mac McClung from the G League’s Osceola Magic.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis—the home turf of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts—the NBA All-Star dunk contest will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the action via online streaming and the TNT app. The event will be hosted by the network’s renowned “Inside the NBA” crew comprising Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Last year’s champion, Mac McClung, who wowed audiences with his jaw-dropping dunks, will be back to defend his title. The contest’s panel of judges includes basketball legends Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, Dominique Wilkins, and former Slam Dunk Contest champions Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman.

As for the contest format, participants will undergo two rounds, showcasing their aerial artistry with a mix of creativity and athleticism. The first round allows each contestant 1 minute and 30 seconds and three attempts to execute their dunks. The top two dunkers with the highest composite scores will advance to the final round, where they will vie for the coveted title.

With past winners including iconic names like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Vince Carter, the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest remains a stage for showcasing unparalleled athleticism and jaw-dropping feats of aerial prowess. As anticipation mounts for this year’s showdown, basketball enthusiasts eagerly await the electrifying spectacle set to unfold at Lucas Oil Stadium.