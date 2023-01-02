Mayor Appoints Independent Panel to Review Houston Police Department’s Handling of Suspended Cases

In a bid to uphold transparency and maintain public trust, Mayor John Whitmire has declared the appointment of an independent panel tasked with reviewing the Houston Police Department’s (HPD) management of suspended cases. This decision comes amidst growing concerns over the handling of 264,000 incident reports that were suspended within the department.

“I trust and believe Police Chief Troy Finner is doing the best he can to manage the internal investigation, get to the bottom of it, and hold people accountable,” stated Mayor Whitmire during the announcement. “The independent panel will consist of individuals I also trust to review and validate the outcome, thereby aiding in bringing closure to the victims.”

The Mayor pledged to release the names of those who have agreed to serve on the independent review panel in the forthcoming days. Chief Finner affirmed that HPD is actively sorting through the extensive backlog of suspended cases, attributed to an internal HPD code citing a lack of personnel. Additional investigators have been assigned to thoroughly review the reports and reach out to the victims involved.

“I am deeply concerned about how and why this happened. The public wants answers and accountability. This process of appointing an independent panel will validate the investigation’s integrity,” remarked Mayor Whitmire, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability within law enforcement.

The move reflects the city’s commitment to address concerns raised by the community and restore confidence in the Houston Police Department’s operations. As the investigation progresses, both city officials and the public await further developments to ensure justice and accountability prevail.