Major Downtown Traffic Disruption Looms as Key Houston Ramp Closes for Three Months

Next week, commuters traveling from the Meyerland/Galleria area to downtown Houston should brace themselves for significant traffic upheaval as a crucial ramp closure takes effect.

The Loop 610 northbound connection ramp to U.S. 59/I-69 North, serving travelers from Meyerland en route to downtown, will be inaccessible for three months starting next Friday, March 22, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced.

This closure marks the final phase of a lengthy project aimed at demolishing and reconstructing various ramps within the interchange. Unlike previous closures, this reconstruction effort is expected to progress more swiftly due to the targeted replacement of specific sections, explained TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez.

Acknowledging the anticipated disruption, Perez emphasized TxDOT’s awareness of the impact on traffic flow. “We do understand the impact this will have on traffic,” Perez said. “But we’re getting really close to the end of this project. We realize it will be painful for many folks.”

Anticipating a three-month closure period, TxDOT remains optimistic about completing the work ahead of schedule, citing incentives for project completion. However, the agency advises commuters to prepare for potential delays and explore alternative routes whenever possible.

For those affected by the closure, TxDOT has recommended detours to mitigate traffic congestion. One suggested route involves utilizing the connector ramp to I-69 southbound main lanes, followed by the Chimney Rock Road exit, a U-turn at Chimney Rock onto the I-69 northbound frontage road, and re-entry onto I-69 northbound main lanes. Alternatively, commuters can opt for an alternate detour via the Westpark/Richmond exit and navigating the 610 Loop northbound frontage road to I-69 northbound main lanes.

The timing of the closure, strategically planned after the Houston rodeo and spring break, aims to minimize disruptions during peak travel periods. This ramp closure represents a pivotal component of a larger $260 million highway project aimed at enhancing safety and mobility on both freeways. Initiated in 2018, the Southwest Freeway Interchange project aims to replace and improve connectors between U.S. 59/I-69 and the West Loop 610, with an expected completion date in the fall of 2024.

The urgency of such infrastructure upgrades is underscored by the segment of West Loop 610 between I-10 and the Southwest Freeway being labeled the most congested roadway in Texas, according to a report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. This congestion not only disrupts traffic flow but also incurs significant costs for motorists, amounting to over $120 million in 2022 alone, according to the report’s findings.