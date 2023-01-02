Mac McClung Defends NBA Slam Dunk Title with Jaw-Dropping Leap Over Shaq

In a spectacular display of athleticism and showmanship, Mac McClung reclaimed the NBA Slam Dunk crown by leaping over basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal during the contest’s final round on Saturday night.

The electrifying moment occurred as McClung, representing the Orlando G League affiliate Osceola Magic, soared over O’Neal, clad in McClung’s high school jersey, to earn five perfect scores from the judges. His flawless execution secured him a total of 98.8 points on his last two dunks, edging out Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, who finished with 97.8 points.

“Shaq was so cool to put that high school jersey on, man, it almost made me emotional that he would do that,” McClung expressed, reflecting on the iconic moment. “When he put it on, he said, ‘You better not miss it.’ I said, ‘OK, I won’t miss it.'”

McClung’s victory marks his second consecutive Slam Dunk title, making him the sixth player in NBA history to achieve such a feat and the first to do so since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016.

Despite his triumph, McClung remained modest about the possibility of pursuing a third consecutive title next year, stating, “I don’t know. We’ll think about it. I’m not sure yet.”

In addition to McClung’s thrilling performance, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard defended his NBA 3-point contest title with a remarkable display, while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton clinched victory for Team Pacers in the NBA Skills Challenge with a clutch half-court shot.

The NBA All-Star weekend concluded with a series of thrilling events, showcasing the league’s top talent and providing fans with unforgettable moments of basketball brilliance.