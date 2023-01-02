Houston Astros Face Uncertain Future with Alex Bregman’s Contract Expiring

As the Houston Astros secure their future with star player Jose Altuve, concerns arise regarding the fate of third baseman Alex Bregman as his contract approaches its end this season.

While General Manager Dana Brown has expressed intentions to extend an offer to Bregman, reports suggest that it may fall short of the player’s expectations. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Bregman’s asking price could hover around $300 million over a decade, a figure unprecedented in Astros’ history. The team has traditionally shied away from lengthy contracts exceeding six years or salaries surpassing $150 million.

The largest contract in Astros’ history remains Jose Altuve’s five-year, $151 million deal signed in 2018, following his remarkable performance as the American League’s Most Valuable Player.

Amidst these negotiations, Houston Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford casts doubt on Bregman’s long-term tenure with the team. Speaking on MLB Network’s Power Alley, Ford suggested that Bregman’s future with the Astros beyond the 2024 season appears uncertain.

“If I were a betting man, I would bet that Bregman’s probably playing somewhere else next year,” Ford remarked. While expressing Bregman’s affinity for Houston, Ford highlighted potential disparities in the valuation between the player and the team, making it challenging to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

As the Astros navigate contract negotiations with Bregman, fans await the resolution of this pivotal decision, uncertain of the third baseman’s future role within the organization.