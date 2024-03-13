Lawsuit Filed Over EPA’s New Air Quality Standards in Texas

Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Texas counties are embroiled in a legal battle following a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The suit aims to block the implementation of the EPA’s new federal air quality standards.

The EPA’s recent climate policy announcement on February 7 proposed ambitious targets to reduce fine particulate pollution emitted by power plants, vehicles, and industrial facilities by 2032.

Attorney General Paxton’s Argument

Paxton’s lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration, filed on March 8, contends that the EPA’s new air quality standards lack scientific basis and will inflict significant economic damage on Texas. Paxton warns of the potential closure of manufacturing and industrial facilities, leading to job losses.

“This new rule improperly imposes a huge environmental burden with no scientific basis. I will always use every available avenue to block Biden’s extremist climate agenda, especially when federal policy undermines Texas industry and destroys Texas jobs,” Paxton stated in a news release.

EPA’s Response

In response to inquiries from Community Impact, officials from the EPA reiterated the health benefits outlined in the original February 7 announcement. They emphasized that the updated federal air quality standards could prevent thousands of premature deaths and save billions in health-related costs by 2032.

Since 2000, fine particulate matter concentrations in outdoor air have decreased by 42%, while the U.S. gross domestic product increased by 52%, according to the EPA’s February 7 announcement.

County Perspectives

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee criticized Paxton’s lawsuit, characterizing it as an attempt to undermine efforts to improve air quality. Menefee highlighted the potential health impacts on Harris County residents, given its status as a major hub for petrochemical industries.

Lisa Lin, overseeing Harris County’s Office of Sustainability, expressed support for EPA’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of clean air for public health. Lin outlined ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency and reduce emissions in Harris County.

Region-Wide Climate Action

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) and environmental entities across Texas, including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, submitted climate action plans to the EPA on March 1. These plans aim to combat air pollution, emissions, and greenhouse gases in the region over the next three years.

“We understand the damaging effects of poor air quality, which have negative health impacts. Harris County will continue working to have more energy-efficient buildings, use cleaner power, and pilot more low-emission vehicle technologies because it helps improve the environment and reduces our operating costs,” Lin concluded in an email.