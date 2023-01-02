Lakewood Church Resumes Services Following Tragic Shooting Incident

After a harrowing incident involving gunfire within its premises in southwest Houston, Lakewood Church has reopened its doors to congregants. The church, which witnessed shots fired leading to the tragic death of Genesse Moreno, 36, and injuries to her 7-year-old son and a 47-year-old man, resumed its services a week after the incident.

Amid heightened concerns over security, a spokesperson for the church declined to disclose any specific measures being taken in response to the shooting. Nevertheless, services resumed with an 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. service, followed by a 2 p.m. Spanish language service.

During the 11 a.m. service, Pastor Joel Osteen addressed the congregation with a message centered on “restoration and healing.” He emphasized resilience in the face of adversity, asserting, “Fear is not going to win. Faith is going to win.” Osteen reiterated the importance of unity and faith, reflecting on the previous week’s events and expressing gratitude that the situation did not escalate further.

Acknowledging the ongoing investigation by law enforcement, Osteen reassured attendees, saying, “These times that shake us to the core can strike panic… but when fear knocks, we answer with faith.” He highlighted the bravery of those present during the incident and underscored the need to remain steadfast in the face of adversity.

The church, aiming to provide support to families, welcomed children aged three and older for special family services held during each service.

Meanwhile, authorities continue their investigation into the shooting, treating it as an ‘officer-involved shooting.’ Houston police have pledged to release body-worn camera footage from the officer involved in the incident within the next 30 days.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragic event, Genesse Moreno’s 7-year-old son remains hospitalized at Texas Children’s Hospital, his condition unknown, serving as a stark reminder of the impact of violence on innocent lives.