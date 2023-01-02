Steve Sarkisian Among Top-Paid Coaches as Longhorns Extend Contract Through 2030

The University of Texas System board of regents is poised to greenlight a contract extension for Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian, nearly doubling his annual compensation to over $10 million per season until 2030.

The board of regents is slated to review and approve the extension and pay hike during its upcoming meeting on February 21-22, as outlined in a published agenda book for the session.

According to the proposed agreement, Sarkisian would earn $10.3 million in 2024, with his salary increasing by $100,000 annually for the next six years, ultimately reaching $10.9 million in 2030.

This lucrative deal will position Sarkisian among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision).

Texas officials had previously announced on January 13 that Sarkisian had agreed to a four-year extension, but financial details were not disclosed at that time.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the extension, Sarkisian stated, “I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me… We’re thrilled with what we’ve been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we’ve built and the way our players have grown – on and off the field. But we’re just getting started.”

Sarkisian recently completed the third year of a six-year contract and was initially slated to earn $5.8 million in 2024, $6 million in 2025, and $6.2 million in 2026.

In the previous season, Sarkisian guided the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship and their inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoff, concluding with a No. 3 ranking in the final AP poll.

Acknowledged as the Big 12 Coach of the Year, Sarkisian boasts a commendable record of 25-14 in three seasons at UT.

The extension comes as Texas prepares for its inaugural season in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), securing Sarkisian’s leadership amidst speculation about his potential move to Alabama.

Under the new terms, Sarkisian stands to earn additional performance bonuses, including rewards for SEC championships, CFP (College Football Playoff) appearances, and national coach of the year accolades.

Additionally, Texas will extend the contracts of assistant coaches Jeff Banks, Kyle Flood, and Pete Kwiatkowski, with their compensation increasing to $1.8 million for the upcoming season, rising to $2 million by 2026.