‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Dominates Box Office Ahead of Oscars Night

Universal Pictures had reasons to rejoice as they geared up for a momentous evening at the Academy Awards with their highly anticipated film, “Oppenheimer.” Alongside this, the studio toasted the triumphant debut of “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which stormed into theaters over the weekend, clinching the top spot with an impressive $58.3 million in domestic ticket sales, as per Sunday estimates.

Marking the return of the beloved DreamWorks Animation franchise after a hiatus since its third installment in 2016, “Kung Fu Panda 4” exceeded expectations, outperforming all sequels except the original 2008 hit, which premiered with $60.2 million. The film’s success was attributed to its timely release as the first major family-friendly offering since the December releases of “Migration” and “Wonka.” Internationally, “Kung Fu Panda 4” also made a notable mark, adding $22 million to its global box office haul.

Meanwhile, last week’s reigning champion, “Dune: Part Two,” continued its impressive run in its sophomore week, experiencing a modest 44% drop in revenue. The sci-fi epic sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, raked in $46 million, pushing its domestic cumulative earnings to $157 million for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

Bolstered by positive reviews, strong word-of-mouth, and a captivating storyline featuring sand worms, “Dune: Part Two” appears poised for an enduring theatrical presence. While most of Sunday’s Oscar nominees have transitioned to home viewing platforms, “Dune” stands as a potential contender for next year’s Academy Awards.

In the weekend’s new releases, Lionsgate and Blumhouse’s horror offering “Imaginary,” revolving around a malevolent teddy bear, debuted in third place with $10 million. Following closely behind was “Cabrini,” a biopic centered on 19th-century Catholic missionary Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, portrayed by Cristiana Dell’Anna. Distributed by Angel Studios, the same company behind the 2023 sleeper hit “Sound of Freedom,” “Cabrini” garnered $7.5 million in ticket sales.

Additionally, A24 introduced the critically acclaimed neo-noir “Love Lies Bleeding,” starring Kristen Stewart, across five screens in New York and Los Angeles. The film earned $167,463, boasting a commendable per-screen average of $33,493.

