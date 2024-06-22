Key Information on the Upcoming Presidential Debate and Viewing Options

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to debate on June 27 at 9 p.m. EDT, marking their first face-off in four years. The debate occurs significantly earlier than usual, as both candidates chose to bypass the Commission on Presidential Debates. A second debate is slated for September 10, hosted by ABC.

Context and Stakes

Trump has recently indicated that he does “not want to underestimate Biden,” while his supporters have started to undermine Biden’s performance with baseless claims about his use of performance enhancers. Biden aims to counter months of negative press concerning his age and declining poll numbers. At 81 and 78 years old respectively, Biden and Trump are the oldest presumptive nominees in U.S. history, with national polls showing a tight race between them. According to Decision Desk HQ and The Hill’s forecast, Trump has a 58 percent chance of winning the presidency, compared to Biden’s 42 percent.

Debate Hosting and Viewing

Host and Moderators:

CNN will host the debate in Atlanta, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, co-hosts of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Audience:

There will be no live audience present at the debate.

Broadcast and Streaming:

The debate will be broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and CNN Max. It will also be available for streaming on CNN.com for those without a cable subscription.

Debate Rules and Format

Microphone Control:

Microphones will be muted except during the designated speaking time for each candidate. The moderators have the authority to enforce timing and maintain a civilized discussion.

Agreed Rules:

Both candidates have agreed to these rules, a response to the chaotic nature of the 2020 debates which featured frequent interruptions and confrontations.

Stage Position and Speaking Order:

Biden will stand on the right side of the stage, and Trump will deliver the closing remarks. The speaking order and podium positions were determined by a coin toss.

Qualification Criteria and Exclusions

Eligibility Requirements:

Candidates needed to meet constitutional requirements: being at least 35 years old and a natural-born U.S. citizen. Additionally, they had to file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and appear on enough state ballots to reach 270 electoral votes. A candidate must also have polled at least 15 percent in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters.

RFK Jr. and Other Candidates:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not meet the qualification criteria and has lodged a complaint with the FEC, alleging collusion among Biden, Trump, and CNN to exclude him. Jill Stein of the Green Party has also filed a similar complaint. Despite Kennedy’s claims of qualifying for 310 electoral votes, many states have yet to confirm his eligibility on their ballots.