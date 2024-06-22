NASA has again delayed Boeing Starliner’s return to Earth

(CNN —)

NASA announced Friday night that it is again delaying the Boeing Starliner capsule’s return to Earth from the International Space Station.

NASA did not immediately announce a new undocking date, but indicated the return of Starliner’s crew, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, won’t come until July.

In a blog post, the federal space agency said the move “allow(s) mission teams time to review propulsion system data.”

“Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft remains cleared for return in case of an emergency on the space station that required the crew to leave orbit and come back to Earth,” the post said in a sign that the spacecraft is still considered viable.