Katy, Texas Powerball winner: $1M ticket sold at Cinco Ranch Express

KATY, Texas – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Katy won big in Monday night’s drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, a ticket sold at the Cinco Ranch Express at 2950 S Mason Road won $1 million.

The quick-pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 39, 41, 43, 49, 64 and Powerball 4.

File photo. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Winners must claim their prize no later than 180 days after the date of the drawing.

No one won the jackpot on Monday night. The next drawing is Wednesday with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $188 million.