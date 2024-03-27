Judge Throws Out Felony Indictments Against Former Houston Police Officer in Harding Street Raid

In a significant development, two felony indictments against Gerald Goines, the former Houston Police Department officer at the center of the deadly 2019 Harding Street drug raid, have been quashed by the office of 482nd District Court Judge Veronica Nelson.

The decision comes after defense attorneys filed a motion requesting the dismissal of the indictments, arguing that they lacked specific details regarding the laws Goines allegedly violated, particularly in relation to the felony murder charges. The defense pointed out that while the indictment mentioned a charge of tampering with a government record, it failed to specify the specific statute subsections Goines was accused of violating.

In response to the judge’s ruling, Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, explained in an interview with KPRC 2 Mario Diaz that the charges were deemed constitutionally defective and subsequently thrown out. However, she noted that the state has the option to appeal the ruling or present the cases to a new grand jury.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office expressed disappointment with the judge’s decision, characterizing it as a delay tactic by the defense. They emphasized their commitment to seeking justice for the victims of the Harding Street raid, indicating that they are considering all options, including amending the indictment to proceed with the case.

Goines, who was charged with murder in 2019 following revelations that the drug raid was based on false information, also faces charges from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District. Despite the charges, he has yet to stand trial at either the state or federal level.

This latest development could potentially further delay the trial proceedings, leaving the families of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, the homeowners killed in the raid, awaiting closure. An attorney representing the Nicholas family expressed disappointment with the handling of the case, denouncing what they perceive as a prolonged cover-up of the events surrounding the Harding Street killings.

As legal proceedings continue, the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Harding Street raid remains a protracted and complex affair, with uncertainties lingering over the fate of Gerald Goines and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.