Jennifer Lopez Unveils “This Is Me…Now The Tour” Across North America

In an exclusive announcement on TODAY, Jennifer Lopez revealed plans for her highly anticipated “This Is Me…Now The Tour,” coinciding with the release of her ninth studio album. The tour, spanning over 30 cities across North America, is set to commence in June and conclude in August, featuring performances of her greatest hits and tracks from her latest album, including the lead single “Can’t Get Enough.”

As Lopez prepares to embark on this musical journey, she shared insights into the deeply personal nature of her latest album, inspired by her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck. Alongside the album, Lopez will debut “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” a cinematic companion film depicting her journey to love and personal growth, both slated for release on Feb. 16.

The tour marks a significant milestone for Lopez, as it represents her first concert series in five years following the success of her 2019 tour. Commencing on June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, the tour promises to deliver an electrifying experience to fans across the continent.

Tickets for “This Is Me…Now The Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Additionally, fans can access exclusive presale tickets through the J.Lo Fan Club, Citi presale, and Verizon presale, beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at various times.

The tour itinerary boasts an array of cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Toronto, offering fans ample opportunities to witness Lopez’s dynamic performances firsthand. With a lineup of captivating venues and a repertoire of chart-topping hits, “This Is Me…Now The Tour” promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

As excitement builds for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming tour, anticipation is mounting among fans eager to witness her unparalleled talent and infectious energy on stage. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as Lopez prepares to take audiences on a musical journey like never before.