Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Gesture Makes Memorable First Impression on Taylor Swift

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently found a unique way to ensure that meeting Taylor Swift was an enchanting experience. During the Jan. 21 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Kelce celebrated his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown by removing his shirt, leaving the Grammy-winning singer “wonderstruck.”

In a revelation on the Jan. 24 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce shared Taylor Swift’s positive reaction, quoting her saying, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.” Despite the unconventional celebration, Jason Kelce believed that his charm would leave a lasting impression on the pop sensation.

However, not everyone was thrilled with Kelce’s impromptu shirtless celebration. The center’s wife, Kylie Kelce, reportedly expressed her displeasure, cautioning him to be on his best behavior before meeting Taylor Swift. Jason acknowledged his wife’s concerns but remained confident that even in his worst moments, Taylor would see the best in him.

“This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance,” the 36-year-old center stated.

Travis Kelce chimed in, humorously acknowledging that his brother’s “best first impression” was, in fact, the worst impression ever, but he believed in building from that point onward.

The shirtless celebration became a viral sensation, with Travis Kelce expressing delight at the response. Referring to the photos, he mentioned, “Everybody is saying ‘Put that thing in the Louvre.’ I honestly might get somebody to f–king make that portrait. That is epic and a moment I’ll never forget.”

The recent Chiefs game not only marked Taylor Swift’s first encounter with the entire Kelce family but also her 11th time cheering for Travis from the bleachers. Despite potentially becoming an anti-hero for some NFL fans, Taylor expressed her unwavering support for her man in a TIME’s Person of The Year profile in December.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” Swift stated, emphasizing her focus on supporting her partner in the midst of the unconventional celebration that left her “wonderstruck.”