It’ll feel more like summer this week ahead of a stormy weekend cool front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — This week brings a preview of the summer heat and humidity to come. When you pair temperatures climbing toward 90 with high humidity, Houston will definitely have that early-summer feel until a cool front arrives this weekend.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will again only dip into the low 70s for Houston with some outlying communities dropping into the upper 60s. We will again have a mostly cloudy sky, which is good enough for a 20% chance of a quick shower or sprinkle. High temperatures will manage to climb into the mid 80s, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel closer to 90 degrees.

When is our next chance for thunderstorms?

Our weekend cold front will bring the next opportunity for thunderstorms. Right now the timing for the front’s arrival with those thunderstorms is late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Could the storms this weekend turn severe?

We cannot rule out severe weather at this time, but it’s too early to make a call on that.

How cool will it get behind this front?

After the front’s passage, highs will drop into the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s for a couple of days. More importantly, there will be a significant break in the humidity, and there aren’t many of those humidity breaks left before the real summer heat and humidity arrive.

Are we done with oak pollen season?

Not entirely, but we are well past the peak of oak pollen season. Oak usually still registers low to moderate counts through early May. Grass pollens and mold spores are now climbing as we journey deeper into spring.

HOUSTON RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.