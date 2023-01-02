Inmate Maintains Innocence as Execution Date Looms: Ivan Cantu’s Fight for Justice

Ivan Cantu, facing a looming execution date, maintains his innocence from behind the bars of the Allan B. Polunsky Unit prison in West Livingston, Texas. Convicted 24 years ago for two murders he claims he did not commit, Cantu clings to hope while awaiting a scheduled lethal injection on February 28.

Born in Dallas 50 years ago, Cantu was sentenced to death in October 2001 for the murder of his cousin, James Mosqueda, and Mosqueda’s fiancée, Amy Kitchen. Despite two postponements, Cantu’s execution date remains imminent, pending a last-minute appeal.

Speaking with Noticias Telemundo, Cantu expressed his desperation, insisting on his innocence. “I don’t want to die,” he asserted, lamenting the impending punishment for a crime he maintains he did not commit. Despite efforts to present evidence supporting his innocence, Cantu feels unheard by the judicial system.

Over the years, Cantu’s case has garnered public attention and support. His attorney, Gena Bunn, alongside private investigators and a podcast producer, claim to have unearthed evidence discrediting the prosecution’s case and raising doubts about Cantu’s guilt. Public figures, including Kim Kardashian, Martin Sheen, and Jane Fonda, as well as organizations like Amnesty International, have advocated for a revision of Cantu’s sentence.

Despite these efforts, Cantu’s plea for a fair trial remains unfulfilled. Recent appeals have been unsuccessful, with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejecting requests for further review.

Cantu’s case is marred by allegations of a flawed trial, including inadequate legal representation and questionable witness testimony. Yet, these issues have yet to prompt a reevaluation of his conviction.

As Cantu awaits his fate, he reflects on the toll of his incarceration, spending up to 22 hours a day in his cell. The harsh conditions of death row weigh heavily on him, with limited contact with loved ones and restricted access to legal resources exacerbating his isolation.

Despite the challenges, Cantu remains determined to prove his innocence. He hopes for a new trial, believing it to be his only chance to vindicate himself and reunite with his family. As his execution date looms, Cantu’s fight for justice continues, a testament to his unwavering resolve in the face of adversity.