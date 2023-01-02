Fort Worth Gears Up to Host 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Gymnastics enthusiasts and Olympic hopefuls alike are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth. Set to take place from May 30 to June 2 at Dickies Arena, this prestigious event will feature some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Houston’s very own Simone Biles.

For athletes competing in Fort Worth, the championships mark a crucial opportunity to secure a spot in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, slated for Minneapolis four weeks later. As the final chance for qualification, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and the excitement is palpable as gymnasts prepare to showcase their skills on the national stage.

Among the star-studded lineup expected to grace the arena are the last three women’s Olympic all-around gold medalists: Gabby Douglas (’12), Simone Biles (’16), and Sunisa Lee (’20). Additionally, spectators can look forward to witnessing performances by top talents such as Fred Richard and Khoi Young, the medalists from the 2023 World Championships.

Expressing enthusiasm for the event, Jason Sands, Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, emphasized the city’s pride in hosting such a prestigious competition. “We are proud to support Team USA as they compete to represent our country on the world’s biggest stage,” Sands remarked. “We can’t wait to welcome these amazing athletes back to Dickies Arena and our great city for a truly authentic Texas experience.”

Tickets for all sessions of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $239 for access to all eight sessions, offering fans the chance to witness the exhilarating performances across multiple days.

The schedule for the championships features a lineup of events spread over four days, including both junior and senior categories for men and women. From the intense competition of the senior events to the promising talent on display in the junior competitions, there’s something for every gymnastics enthusiast to enjoy.

As Fort Worth prepares to host this prestigious event, the city’s Sports Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for athletes, spectators, and participants alike. With Fort Worth poised to shine as an international sports destination, the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships promise to be an unforgettable spectacle of athleticism and skill.