Houston Restaurants Shine on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat List

Houston’s culinary scene continues to make waves as Yelp unveils its annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, featuring five standout restaurants from the city. These establishments have earned their spots based on community input, review volume, and submission count, showcasing the diverse and thriving food culture in Houston.

Burger-chan – #27 Burger-chan, a celebrated burger destination in Houston, secured the highest ranking among the city’s restaurants at number 27.

Known for its highly customizable burgers and sandwiches, including options like chicken, falafel, and fried mahi-mahi, Burger-chan has been a favorite in the city.

Despite facing challenges during the pandemic, the restaurant pivoted to curbside pickup and partnered with local organizations. After temporarily closing in August 2020, Burger-chan made a triumphant comeback in 2022, now located in the Galleria area. Address: 5353 W Alabama Street, Suite 110; burgerchanhtx.com Tacos Doña Lena – #38 Tacos Doña Lena, also known as TDL, made a notable appearance at number 38 on the list.

The taqueria, originally a small business, gained national acclaim and earned a spot on the Top 100 list in 2021. TDL offers a mix of trendy hits like quesabirria and classic street tacos with barbacoa, chile negro con carne, and vegan-friendly soy pastor.

Located in a small strip mall on Hammerly Boulevard, Tacos Doña Lena continues to impress with its humble beginnings and authentic flavors. Address: 8788 Hammerly Boulevard; donalenatacos.com Avesta Persian Grill – #61 Making its debut on Yelp’s national list, Avesta Persian Grill claimed the 61st spot.

Known for serving the “best kabobs in town,” Avesta has garnered praise for its authentic Iranian fare. Popular dishes include Khorake Bademjan (lamb shank with tomatoes) and the signature Chicken Chenjeh Kabob.

The restaurant, opened in 2015, has previously been featured in Yelp’s 2019 Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list. Address: 11165 Westheimer Road; avestahouston.com Pappa Gyros – #63 Pappa Gyros, based in Katy, secured its place on the list for the second time, previously ranking twelfth in 2019.

Originally housed in a gas station, this Greek-American fusion restaurant now operates from a standalone brick-and-mortar. It is known for its signature gyros, Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, and homemade pastries like baklava and melomakarono.

Located off Mason and Franz roads, Pappa Gyros continues to delight its dedicated Katy fan base. Address: 21910 Franz Road; pappagyros.com Southern Yankee Crafthouse – #99 Southern Yankee Crafthouse, situated across from Rothko Chapel in Montrose, wraps up the Houston representation at number 99.

Known for its extensive beer menu featuring over 15 locally made craft beers, this modern pub also serves up enticing food options like truffle fries, pastrami melts, and wood-fired pizzas.

Popular dishes among Yelpers include the house burger, pork belly appetizer, and unique pizzas like the Tikka Masala and Brats and Tots. Address: 1312 W Alabama; crafthousehtx.com

Apart from Houston, three other Texas restaurants from San Antonio and Irving made the list, showcasing the Lone Star State’s culinary diversity. Notably, no restaurants from Austin or Dallas were featured in this year’s compilation.