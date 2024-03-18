Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Sees Record-Breaking $1 Million Bid for Grand Champion Steer

In a stunning display of support for young livestock exhibitors, a Simmental steer named Woozy fetched a remarkable sum of $1 million at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo auction on Saturday. The grand champion of the junior steer market was secured by a buying group led by former rodeo president and chairman, Don Jordan, as announced in a news release by rodeo organizers. This bid equaled the record set by Jordan in 2022 when he acquired then-grand champion Vanilla Ice.

This year, Jordan joined forces with his wife, Barbara, along with fellow bidders Laura and Steve McNear, and Chris and Lisa Cunningham. Initially planning to bid up to $985,000, the group found themselves propelled to surpass the million-dollar mark, with some encouragement from the spirited crowd and auctioneer Randolph Holford. “We’re really only talking about $15,000,” Holford remarked during the proceedings, sealing the historic deal.

“I wanted to defend the world record that I have, and my fellow buyers were nice enough to help me make that a reality,” Jordan stated in a released statement. Born in 1932, coinciding with the inception of the Houston rodeo, Jordan reminisced about his lifelong connection with the event, recalling his first solo trip to Houston in 1948 where he participated in the calf scramble—an experience that shaped his involvement in rodeo ever since.

According to reports from the Houston Chronicle, the substantial sum from the auction will not only cover the college expenses of show winners but also contribute to the rodeo’s educational fund. The significance of Jordan’s million-dollar bid was not lost on Blaize Benson, the 15-year-old exhibitor from San Angelo, Texas, who raised and presented Woozy. Benson is set to receive $75,000 for his dedication and hard work.

For the Benson family, participation in the annual rodeo has been a tradition dating back to 2017, with Blaize’s commitment and effort shining through each year. “He works really hard, and we’ve done this since he was eight. It doesn’t go this way very often; I know this is a core memory that he’ll have forever,” expressed Chelsie Benson, Blaize’s mother, reflecting on the significance of this remarkable achievement. “It’s really amazing to be able to watch your child’s dreams come true.”