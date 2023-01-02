Houston Astros Face Early Health Concerns as Spring Training Commences

As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday, the Houston Astros encountered early health hurdles with key players. Both starting right-handers, Justin Verlander and J.P. France, have been grappling with shoulder inflammation, casting a shadow over their preparation for the upcoming season.

Verlander, addressing concerns about his setback, admitted to being slightly behind schedule due to an initial hiccup that has since been resolved. “I’m a little bit behind schedule right now,” Verlander remarked in an interview with MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. “I had a little hiccup early on that’s resolved itself, but I have to be cautious with how I’m building up.”

Astros’ general manager Dana Brown attempted to assuage fears surrounding Verlander’s condition, attributing the setback to “just some shoulder inflammation” and expressing confidence in the pitcher’s recovery. Brown assured that Verlander was still actively engaged in throwing sessions despite the discomfort.

Echoing Brown’s sentiments, Astros manager Joe Espada conveyed trust in Verlander’s judgment and commitment to readiness throughout the season, indicating that he was not overly concerned about the situation.

Meanwhile, France disclosed experiencing discomfort during his last bullpen session two weeks prior, prompting medical evaluation that revealed shoulder inflammation. Despite the setback, France remained optimistic about his recovery, emphasizing a cautious approach to avoid exacerbating the injury.

Neither Espada nor Brown appeared overly alarmed by France’s setback, highlighting the Astros’ depth and readiness to address such challenges. Espada underscored the team’s confidence in its minor league talent pool, suggesting that suitable replacements would be readily available if needed.

The Astros, known for their proactive approach to roster management, have bolstered their pitching depth during the offseason and are prepared to integrate promising prospects into spring training as non-roster invitees. While Verlander and France’s setbacks present initial hurdles, the Astros remain steadfast in their preparations for the upcoming season, confident in their ability to navigate through challenges and maintain competitiveness on the field.