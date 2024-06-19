Houston-area school and college closings and delays

The impacts of severe weather that blew through southeast Texas lingered into Wednesday morning as two campuses in Spring ISD are closed due to power outages.

No classes will be held at Wunsche Senior High School and Winship Elementary out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of students and staff, the district said in a statement.

The weather Tuesday afternoon had already led to multiple outages in Spring ISD. It also forced a temporary shelter-in-place in Spring Branch ISD that has since been lifted.

These are the current reported school closings or delays around Houston and the surrounding areas.

