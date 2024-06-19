Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons

Pop Star Justin Timberlake Charged with Drunken Driving in Hamptons

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Early Tuesday, pop star Justin Timberlake was charged with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York’s Hamptons. According to police, Timberlake ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the affluent seaside retreat.

The 43-year-old singer and actor was driving a 2025 BMW around 12:30 a.m. when he was stopped by an officer who determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document. The court papers indicated Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, slowed speech, unsteady footing, and poor performance on sobriety tests.

Timberlake admitted to the officer that he had consumed one martini and was following friends home. After his arrest, he was taken to a police station in East Hampton where he refused a breath test. The court documents listed his occupation as “professional” and noted that he is “self-employed.”

The 10-time Grammy winner was released without bond later that morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor. Timberlake faces a misdemeanor charge for driving while intoxicated, with his next court date set for July 26, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake’s local lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., declined to comment but confirmed that Timberlake does not need to appear in person for his next court date. His representatives in California did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The arrest attracted onlookers to Sag Harbor’s Main Street, with many taking photos outside the brick municipal building. Even music legend Billy Joel, who owns a home in Sag Harbor, was seen observing the scene outside the American Hotel, located near the courthouse where Timberlake had been spotted before his arrest. Joel declined to comment on the incident, quoting, “Judge not lest ye be judged.”

Timberlake’s career began as a Disney Mouseketeer alongside future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame with the boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career in 2002. Known for hits like “Cry Me A River,” “SexyBack,” and “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” Timberlake has also gained acclaim for his acting roles in films such as “The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.”

Recently, Timberlake was in the news following the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, which detailed their past relationship. He also released a new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” in March.

Sag Harbor, historically a whaling village mentioned in Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” has become a popular spot for the rich and famous, including celebrities like Billy Joel and Martha Stewart. The village maintains a mix of old charm and modern luxury, attracting both long-time residents and newcomers.

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday and is scheduled to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.