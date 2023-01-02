Houston Air Force Veteran Missing After Planned Trip to Mexico City

Concerns are mounting for the safety of a Houston Air Force veteran who has gone missing after reportedly traveling to Mexico City. John Gamboa, as confirmed by his mother, Fermina Gamboa, was expected to return on Sunday from his trip but has not been heard from since before his departure.

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Mexico City, offering limited details on the case. According to Fermina, John had plans for a brief trip to Mexico City to retrieve belongings, as he had been home-based there last year during his work. However, his failure to return as scheduled has left his family deeply worried, with Fermina expressing fears for her son’s life.

“I am not sure if he’s alive,” Fermina expressed, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding John’s whereabouts and well-being.

The last contact Fermina had with John was on the morning of Feb. 16, when he informed her of his imminent departure for Mexico City. Since then, communication has ceased, raising further concerns about his safety. Despite attempts to reach out to acquaintances in Mexico, there has been no word on John’s whereabouts or condition.

The situation took a troubling turn when Fermina received a notification from USAA Bank on Saturday morning, indicating attempted access to John’s account. As Sunday came and went without John’s return, Fermina grew increasingly anxious. Worries escalated on Monday when John’s employer informed Fermina that he had failed to log in for work, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Efforts to gather information have been met with frustration, with Fermina encountering roadblocks in her attempts to reach relevant authorities. Despite the withdrawal attempts from John’s account, Fermina remains focused on the paramount importance of her son’s safety.

“I just need my son to be back,” Fermina emphasized, underscoring the irreplaceable value of John’s life over material concerns. She stressed that while money can be replaced, her son’s well-being cannot.

John’s background as an Air Force veteran adds a poignant dimension to his disappearance, with Fermina lamenting the challenges she faces in seeking assistance from state and government agencies. The family’s origins from the Philippines further compound the complexities of the situation.

As Fermina continues her relentless pursuit for answers, the community remains hopeful for John’s safe return, rallying behind the family during this distressing time.