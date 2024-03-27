“Her Hips Don’t Lie!”: Shakira’s Hips Pass Polygraph Test on “The Tonight Show”

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore were left in awe of Shakira’s iconic hip-shaking prowess in a hilarious segment on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

In a comic bit that left both hosts amazed, Shakira underwent a polygraph test while showcasing her signature hip rolls to her 2005 hit, “Hips Don’t Lie.” As Shakira effortlessly moved her hips, the polygraph remained consistent, confirming the authenticity of her famed dance moves.

Barrymore, visibly impressed by Shakira’s results, exclaimed, “It checks out! They’re telling the truth.” Fallon, acknowledging defeat, humorously remarked, “Her hips don’t lie,” prompting Shakira to nonchalantly respond, “I told ya.”

The light-hearted moment was a delightful addition to Shakira’s appearance on the show, where she discussed her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” her first release in nearly seven years. Reflecting on her creative journey, Shakira shared that she felt liberated to focus on new music following her separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

“I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira explained during her interview. “I didn’t have time. It was the husband-factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work.”

The segment added a playful touch to Shakira’s conversation with Fallon, highlighting her enduring charm and magnetic stage presence.