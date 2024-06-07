Heat ridge settles in this weekend, storm chances return Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Temperatures will be ramping up today into the mid-90s under sunny skies, with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees. We’ll stay mostly dry and hot through the weekend.

What does the weekend look like?

Right now, the weekend forecast is pretty good but it will be hot with highs in the 90s. We could see isolated rain on Sunday but it looks like it will be dry for most.

Will the weak front next week give us a break on the heat?

Probably not. The only way we’ll cool down is if it brings us thunderstorms. This front does not look like it will push through Houston, so we’ll remain on the humid side of it.

What’s happening in the tropics?

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now, but it is possible something may try to spin up in the Gulf of Mexico around the middle of June. For more on that, head to our Daily Tropical Weather Update page.

