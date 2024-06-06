Biden says he won’t pardon son if he’s convicted at trial

President Joe Biden stated in an interview on Thursday that he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if found guilty of federal gun charges.

When asked by ABC’s David Muir if he would rule out pardoning his son, the president responded, “Yes,” and affirmed he would accept the trial’s outcome, currently ongoing in Delaware.

The trial has revisited a challenging period for the Biden family, marked by Hunter’s struggle with drug addiction following his brother Beau’s death. First lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the trial before heading to France for D-Day commemoration activities.

Previously, the White House had made it clear that President Biden would not pardon his son. “I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” stated press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in December.

Hunter Biden faces accusations of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs, a violation of federal law. He pleaded not guilty to the three charges but has been open about his battles with alcohol and crack cocaine addiction. These charges were brought by special counsel David Weiss.

This situation marks the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president’s child is on trial. President Biden has consistently expressed support for his son, praising his recovery journey.

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Biden stated as the trial commenced.

“Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has shown in his recovery are inspiring to us. Many families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and can relate to our experience,” Biden continued. “As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has faced many challenges together, and Jill and I will continue to support Hunter and our family with our love.”

The trial is taking place shortly after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn actress. Trump has condemned the verdict and falsely accused Biden of orchestrating the charges against him.

In the Thursday interview, Biden accused Trump of attempting to subvert the rule of law by questioning the jury’s verdict in his trial.

“He’s trying to undermine it,” Biden told Muir. “He got a fair trial. The jury spoke.”