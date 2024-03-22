Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Honored at EMAT Leadership Symposium

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) was lauded at the recent Emergency Management Association of Texas (EMAT) Leadership Symposium held in San Marcos, Texas. HCOHSEM clinched the prestigious Excellence in Emergency Management Award for its pioneering 2023 EM Impact program.

The groundbreaking EM Impact initiative unfolded from June 27 to June 28, 2023, attracting fifteen aspiring young women eager to delve into the realm of emergency management. Designed to spotlight emergency management, diversity, equity, and women’s empowerment, the program resonated as a beacon of opportunity for future leaders in the field.

Deputy Coordinator of HCOHSEM, Mel Bartis, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the pivotal role of the program in shaping the next generation of emergency management professionals. “The young women who attended EM Impact are the next generation of emergency managers, and we are excited to help prepare them to be our future colleagues,” Bartis remarked.

During the event, participants delved into various career avenues within disaster response and emergency management, honed leadership acumen, and forged connections with accomplished women in the field. Engaging panels showcased experts from diverse emergency management domains, including public information, geographical information systems, and education.

Upon program completion, attendees gleaned invaluable skills and resources vital for their educational and professional odyssey. Furthermore, they cultivated mentorship bonds and fortified personal and professional networks within their cohort, setting the stage for future collaboration. EM Impact is slated to become an annual fixture, promising sustained empowerment for budding emergency management leaders.

The EMAT Leadership Symposium, which drew over 270 attendees this year, underscores EMAT’s unwavering commitment to advancing emergency management both statewide and nationally. As a stalwart advocate for the emergency management fraternity, EMAT spearheads initiatives aimed at fostering a robust statewide emergency management agenda and nurturing the professional growth of emergency management practitioners.