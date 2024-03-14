Harris County Commissioner Launches Student Art Contest to Decorate Precinct 4 Buses

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones has initiated a unique opportunity for young artists within Precinct 4 school districts to contribute to the beautification of the precinct’s bus fleet. Dubbed “From Palette to Pavement: Student Art on Precinct 4 Buses,” the contest invites students from kindergarten to 12th grade to submit artwork reflecting the cultural perspectives and experiences of the community.

Participating school districts include Alief ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Tomball ISD, and Waller ISD.

The winning designs will adorn the Precinct 4 bus fleet, which serves the senior community by providing transportation to recreational, educational, and emergency activities during disasters.

Artwork submissions should align with the theme “The History of and Unity in Harris County,” emphasizing the diversity of cultures, historical landmarks, bayous, parks, and influential community figures.

Parents and students are encouraged to participate, with winners from each district to be announced on an ongoing basis. Submissions can be made through the Bus Design Contest portal provided by the precinct.

This initiative not only fosters artistic expression but also underscores the significance of community engagement and pride among the youth of Harris County’s Precinct 4.

Student artwork can be submitted here.