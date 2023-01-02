#FugitiveFriday – February 16, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm.
|RODNEY RAY GAMBLE JRB/M 12-23-96 6’00”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1836425, 1836426, 1836425
EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Last known location: Houston Texas
|TRIREKA LA SHA GRAYB/F 11-03-92 5’02”/135 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1845115
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas
|RACHEL MICHELLE GUTIERREZW/F 10-11-87 5’00”/125 Lbs. Bro/Grn
Warrant #: 1853085, 1851694
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x2
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ALAN ROYCE OLIVER JRW/M 05-30-78 5’07”/180 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1763420
PROB VIOL FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO- 5-9 IT
Last known location: Channelview Texas
|TIFFANY BETTANMAAL PETERSB/F 12-18-78 5’04”/138 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1735565
PROB VIOL BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|RAYMUNDO PRIETO JRW/M 09-30-72 6’01”/215 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1793568
PROB VIOL POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Last known location: Baytown Texas
|BRITTANY NICOLE SKILESW/F 08-12-96 5’03”/115 Lbs. Bln/Haz
Warrant #: 1778462
PROB VIOL HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CHRISTOPHER LEE WHITEW/M 12-13-85 5’09”/145 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1852286
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Magnolia Texas
|BOBBY DARREN WILLIAMSB/M 09-01-89 6’01”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1824301
PROB VIOL ABAN/ENDANGER CHILD CRIM NEG
Last known location: Humble Texas
|MADALENE CORRYNN WILLIAMSW/F 02-24-06 5’04”/120 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1839529
ENGAGE ORG CRIME USE/EXHIBIT D
Last known location: Houston Texas