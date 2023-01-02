FugitiveFriday – February 16, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm.

RODNEY RAY GAMBLE JRB/M 12-23-96 6’00”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1836425, 1836426, 1836425

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Last known location: Houston Texas

TRIREKA LA SHA GRAYB/F 11-03-92 5’02”/135 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1845115

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Houston Texas

RACHEL MICHELLE GUTIERREZW/F 10-11-87 5’00”/125 Lbs. Bro/Grn

Warrant #: 1853085, 1851694

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x2

Last known location: Houston Texas

ALAN ROYCE OLIVER JRW/M 05-30-78 5’07”/180 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1763420

PROB VIOL FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO- 5-9 IT

Last known location: Channelview Texas

TIFFANY BETTANMAAL PETERSB/F 12-18-78 5’04”/138 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1735565

PROB VIOL BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

RAYMUNDO PRIETO JRW/M 09-30-72 6’01”/215 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1793568

PROB VIOL POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Last known location: Baytown Texas

BRITTANY NICOLE SKILESW/F 08-12-96 5’03”/115 Lbs. Bln/Haz

Warrant #: 1778462

PROB VIOL HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

Last known location: Houston Texas

CHRISTOPHER LEE WHITEW/M 12-13-85 5’09”/145 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1852286

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Magnolia Texas

BOBBY DARREN WILLIAMSB/M 09-01-89 6’01”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1824301

PROB VIOL ABAN/ENDANGER CHILD CRIM NEG

Last known location: Humble Texas