Fort Bend County Introduces New Downtown Commuter Service from Sugar Land to Houston

Fort Bend County residents will soon have a convenient and affordable option for commuting into Downtown Houston as Fort Bend Transit prepares to launch its latest route on March 4th. The eagerly awaited Downtown Commuter Service, priced at $4 for a one-way trip, aims to address longstanding requests from both riders and employers in the area, according to Perri D’Armond, director for public transportation in Fort Bend County.

The implementation of this service, made possible through the acquisition of nine new buses, is supported by a $2 million grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program. Partnering with the Downtown Houston Management District, Fort Bend Transit secured the grant, fulfilling the local funding match requirement.

The initiative is not only aimed at providing commuters with a reliable transportation option but also at reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the region. D’Armond emphasized the environmental benefits of fewer vehicles on the road, highlighting the positive impact on emissions as the city and region continue to grow.

Starting in March, commuters can board the bus at the AMC First Colony 24 park and ride lot, with additional stops planned at strategic locations including the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds and the University of Houston at Sugar Land. Tickets, priced at $4, can be purchased conveniently through mobile apps like Token Transit or METRO’s RideMETRO app.

The route will operate with 40-passenger buses, making a total of 37 daily runs between Sugar Land and Downtown Houston, including morning, midday, and evening trips. Stops in Downtown Houston will be strategically located around high employment areas to serve the commuting needs of riders effectively.

In tandem with the introduction of the new Downtown Commuter Service, adjustments will be made to existing routes. The Galleria commuter route will be discontinued after February 2nd, with an additional stop being added to the Greenway route on February 5th. This modification aims to provide seamless transfers for riders traveling to the Galleria or uptown area.

With the launch of this new service and the ongoing enhancements to public transportation options, Fort Bend County residents can anticipate improved accessibility and connectivity for their daily commutes into Houston’s bustling downtown district.