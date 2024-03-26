Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Signs Bill Restricting Minors’ Access to Social Media

Governor Ron DeSantis has officially signed legislation aimed at curbing minors’ access to social media platforms, solidifying a contentious move that aligns with a key priority for Florida Republicans. The measure, anticipated to face legal challenges from the tech industry, places restrictions on children under the age of 14 from using various social media platforms and adult websites.

During the bill signing ceremony at a Jacksonville charter school, Governor DeSantis emphasized concerns about the potential dangers of social media on minors’ development and mental well-being. He highlighted the ease with which predators can infiltrate households through online platforms, underlining the urgency of safeguarding children against such threats.

The legislation, known as FL HB3 (24R), represents a compromise between Governor DeSantis and state lawmakers, led by House Speaker Paul Renner. Initially proposing stricter regulations, including barring minors under 16 from most social media platforms, the final version of the bill grants parents the authority to permit 14- and 15-year-olds to use certain applications.

Notably, the law empowers courts to revoke parental consent if platforms are found to pose harm to minors. Furthermore, it refrains from mandating specific age verification methods for social media companies, leaving them to devise their own approaches. Rather than targeting individual platforms, the legislation focuses on restricting access to platforms featuring addictive features, such as infinite scrolling and push notifications.

House Speaker Renner emphasized the legislation’s aim to combat addiction among minors, stressing the cognitive differences between children and adults in recognizing and mitigating harmful online behaviors.

Beyond social media regulations, the law also addresses minors’ access to adult content online, requiring age verification measures for websites hosting material deemed “harmful to minors.” This provision is expected to face pushback, particularly from the adult entertainment industry.

Supporters of the legislation, including both Republican and Democratic leaders, argue that the restrictions are vital in addressing various issues affecting children, including cyberbullying, mental health challenges, and exposure to illicit content. They contend that the law will help protect minors from potential dangers such as human trafficking and online abuse.

However, opponents, including social media giants like Meta, have raised concerns about potential violations of free speech rights and parental autonomy. Trade group NetChoice, associated with major tech companies, has expressed intention to challenge the law in court, asserting that it infringes on Floridians’ freedoms.

Despite the looming legal battles, House Speaker Renner affirmed Florida’s readiness to defend the legislation, emphasizing the state’s commitment to prioritizing child safety in the digital age.