Firefighters Provide Safety Tips Following Tragic Fire Claiming Lives of a Hispanic Mother and 1-Year-Old Child

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Three days after the tragic fire that occurred in the early hours of Feb. 3, claiming the lives of Giovanna Cabrera, a 31-year-old Mexican mother, and her 1-year-old baby, Gabriel Peña, the Houston Fire Department initiated a fire safety canvas around the block.

The following tips may save your life or the people in your home.

The incident was “tragic of huge proportions for the family and also traumatic for the community,” Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said.

“It’s important for us to be out here and push the fire safety message.”

On the morning of the fire, Giovanna, after rescuing two of her three children, aged 6 and 9, returned to the house located at 218 Heaney Drive, near Tidwell, to save her baby Gabriel. Unfortunately, the flames claimed both lives. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Following the tragedy, Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña emphasized various safety recommendations during a press conference.

– Ensure having a smoke detector on each floor of the residence, including the basement.

– Residents should check the batteries monthly to prevent tragedies.

– Against any human impulse, stay out of the fire-affected structure and wait for authorities before returning to the scene of the incident.

For eligible Houston residents lacking resources to acquire a fire detector, Peña urged the community to fill out the request form on the Fire Department’s website https://houstontx.gov/fire/community_interaction/smoke-alarm-request-form.html, as they could receive detectors free of charge with a 10-year warranty for their residence. They can also call 832.394.6633.

During the February 6 campaign, firefighters visited various residents on Heaney Drive, delivering more than 150 information packages and several dozen smoke detectors.

“The goal is to reach the community, provide them with the information they need, and if they need resources, give them to them today.”

The family of Giovanna and Gabriel is seeking assistance to rebuild their grandparents’ house, where the two surviving children, aged 6 and 9, plan to grow up.

Bomberos proporcionan recursos para la prevención de incendios en la comunidad tras tragedias en la comunidad

Tres días después del trágico incendio ocurrido en la madrugada del 3 de febrero que cobró la vida de Giovanna Cabrera, una madre mexicana de 31 años, y su bebé de 1 año, Gabriel Peña, el Departamento de Bomberos de Houston inició una campaña de seguridad contra incendios.

La información a continuación podría salvarte la vida y las vidas de las personas en tu hogar.

“El incidente fue trágico en grandes proporciones para la familia y también traumático para la comunidad,” dijo el jefe del Departamento de Bomberos de Houston Samuel Pena. “Es importante para nosotros salir aquí y llevar este mensaje de seguridad contra incendios.”

En la mañana del incendio, Giovanna, después de rescatar a dos de sus tres hijos, de 6 y 9 años de edad, regresó a la casa situada en el número 218 de Heaney Drive, cerca de Tidwell, para salvar a su bebé Gabriel, pero las llamas cobraron ambas vidas, la de la madre e hijo.

La causa del incendio aún se encuentra bajo investigación.

Tras la tragedia, el jefe del Departamento de Bomberos, Samuel Peña, enfatizó varias recomendaciones de seguridad para prevenir incendios durante una rueda de prensa.

Asegurarse de tener un detector de humo en cada piso de la residencia, incluyendo el sótano.

Cada mes, los residentes deben verificar que las baterías estén funcionando en los detectores para prevenir tragedias.

Contra cualquier impulso humano, mantenerse fuera de la estructura afectada por el incendio y esperar a las autoridades antes de regresar a la escena del siniestro.

Para los residentes de la ciudad de Houston elegibles que no cuenten con los recursos para adquirir un detector de incendios, Pena instó a la comunidad a llenar la solicitud con el Departamento de Bomberos en el sitio web: https://houstontx.gov/fire/community_interaction/smoke-alarm-request-form.html, ya que podrían recibir gratuitamente detectores con una garantía de 10 años para su residencia. También puede llamar al 832.394.6633.

Durante la campaña del 6 de febrero, los bomberos visitaron a varios residentes de la cuadra de Heaney, entregando más de 150 paquetes de información y varias docenas de detectores de humo.

“La meta es llegar a la comunidad darles la información que necesiten y si necesitan los recursos dárselos hoy.”

La familia de Giovanna y Gabriel solicita ayuda para reconstruir la casa de los padres de Giovanna, donde los dos hijos sobrevivientes, de 6 y 9 años, planean crecer junto a sus abuelos.