EF-1 tornado, severe overnight storms destroy several businesses in Katy shopping center

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — Several businesses are picking up the pieces after severe storms ripped through a shopping plaza in the Katy area, causing extreme damage overnight.

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado that had 90-mile-per-hour winds.

ABC13 spotted the damage at a shopping plaza on South Mason Road, just past Kingsland Boulevard.

A Firestone Complete Auto Care in the plaza collapsed, leaving the business nearly unrecognizable.

Debris, including tires, was scattered all across the parking lot. The business’s sign was shredded and leaning all the way over to one side. Several cars in the parking lot were damaged in the chaos.

ABC13 spoke to the employees of Bourbon Street Sports Bar, another business in the plaza.

The front of the sports bar was torn away and the windows were smashed. An A.C. unit that was once inside was ripped out into the parking lot by the wind.

“It was like a rumble. You could hear it. It was picking up and it just kept increasing. That’s what really scared us was you could start hearing, basically the building shake. At that point, we were all like, ‘Get in the back,'” employee Kevin Davis said.

Davis said they were wrapping up, about to close, when they started to hear the high winds around 2:15 or 2:20 a.m. He said the high winds only lasted about 20 seconds, but that was more than enough time to cause some serious damage.

“Thankfully, all of us made it to the back in time. And there wasn’t anybody out front,” Davis said. “We actually had some patrons in a vehicle out front. They said they could not even see Firestone collapse until it had moved past.”

ABC13 video captured a smashed taco truck on its side in the plaza parking lot. It was reportedly parked at the end of the road, and the high winds carried it to the lot.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and taped the area off. CenterPoint Energy turned the electricity off in the area out of precaution.

