Donald Trump found guilty, becomes 1st former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This historic verdict makes Trump the first president to be indicted and convicted on criminal charges. The jury reached their decision after 10 hours of deliberation.

The case, prosecuted by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office, centers around allegations that Trump concealed information from voters to enhance his chances in the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

The legal saga began in August 2015 when David Pecker, National Enquirer publisher, met with Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss how to suppress negative stories about Trump. This led to a “catch and kill” operation where Pecker’s company paid $30,000 to silence a false story about Trump having a child out of wedlock and $150,000 to Karen McDougal, who alleged an affair with Trump. Pecker also informed Cohen about Stormy Daniels’ attempt to sell her story of an alleged 2006 encounter with Trump. Cohen then paid Daniels $130,000 on Trump’s orders, which Trump reimbursed in 2017, falsely recording the payments as legal expenses.

The scheme was exposed in a 2018 Wall Street Journal report. Prosecutors argued that Trump’s reimbursement to Cohen was masked as legal fees to hide the true purpose of the payments, thus defrauding voters.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election led to Cohen being referred to federal prosecutors in New York. By April 2018, the FBI raided Cohen’s office, leading to his guilty plea in August for violating campaign finance laws. Although Trump was identified as “Individual-1” in Cohen’s indictment, he was not charged at the time due to a policy against indicting sitting presidents.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. continued the investigation into Trump’s hush money payments, which intensified under his successor Alvin Bragg. Bragg’s office achieved a breakthrough by prosecuting the Trump Organization for tax fraud and securing a guilty plea from CFO Allen Weisselberg. The case against Trump gained traction with Cohen’s testimony, leading to Trump’s indictment in April 2023.

Trump’s trial began on April 15, featuring 20 witnesses including Pecker, who detailed the “catch and kill” agreement, and Daniels, who recounted her alleged encounter with Trump. Cohen testified that Trump directly ordered the hush payment, emphasizing its necessity to avoid scandal before the election. Defense attorney Todd Blanche challenged Cohen’s credibility, pointing to his past perjury convictions.

Throughout the trial, Trump was vocal on social media and at rallies, leading Judge Juan Merchan to impose a limited gag order. Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump chose not to testify.

Trump’s legal troubles are far from over. He faces additional federal charges related to alleged interference in the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents. State charges in Georgia also pertain to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The verdict marks a significant chapter in Trump’s legal battles, reflecting broader implications for his political future and legal accountability.