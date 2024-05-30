Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo launches paid internship program for District H residents 

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo invites District H residents interested in public service to apply to his district’s inaugural 6-month paid internship program at Houston City Hall set to start in August.

Candidates may apply starting June 1 through June 30. District H staff plan to interview applicants in July.

Castillo spoke with Que Onda Magazine on what the program aims to accomplish for District H residents, specially for those who belong to minority groups, upon conclusion of his press conference on Thursday.

“This internship program is meant to give opportunities to people that live, work or study in District H the chance to work at City Hall,” Castillo told Que Onda Magazine, “to gain local government experience and see if this is what they want to pursue for a career.”

Before being a council member, Castillo, who is a native Houstonian, served as chief of staff of District H. Having prior first-hand experience at local government prepared him for his current role, he said.

“My time at City Hall was really valuable in my ability to be a successful candidate, I want to provide that opportunity to my district which is majority Latino who may not get this chance otherwise.”

According to District H 2022 data, roughly 67% of residents of District H are Latino.

Are you in District H? View a map on the city’s website.

Interns will work at Houston City Hall and will have responsibilities focused on communications, government affairs and administration, and digital marketing for District H.

“This could turn into something greater, but you never know until you get that chance and you explore it.”

Applicants must meet the following qualifications.

Be a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident, or authorized to work in the U.S.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Have active participation in public and/or community service activities.

Have strong interest in public service, LGBTQ+ issues, and minority community advocacy.

Have excellent communication, organizational, and analytical skills.

Possess ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Live, work, or study in District H.

Applications will open on houstontx.gov/council/h.