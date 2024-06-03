Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee undergoes treatment for pancreatic cancer

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at age 74 and is undergoing treatment.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer,” SJL wrote in a statement issued on June 2.

“I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

An estimated 66,440 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths.

Nearly two weeks before her diagnosis went public, SJL appeared to show signs of illness at the FEMA press conference on May 21 by having to be seated before and after speaking.

For the past 30 years, Jackson Lee has served fourteen terms representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

She is a key Democratic leader and Chief Deputy Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the author of significant legislation such as the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and the Violence Against Women Act, and she has been recognized as one of the most effective and influential members of Congress.

However, she anticipates being absent occasionally from Congress to undergo treatment.

“To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors. Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day. As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect.”

Other members of Congress have expressed words of encouragement to the Houston representative. State Rep. Armando Walle of Texas said he is praying for SJL in a post on X.

I have known Congresswoman SJL for two decades. She is immensely loyal to her CD18 constituents. I pray that Jesus Christ gives you strength and resolve to fight this cancer, Congresswoman. Know that @DimasWalle and I are thinking of you and wish you a full recovery. #txlege https://t.co/PW9sz33C5D — Armando Walle (@RepWalle) June 3, 2024

Despite her diagnosis, SJL said she remains committed to work with Congress ional leadership such as Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. She hopes to return with “full strength soon.”

“Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done,” SJL said in a statement. “Know that you will remain in mine. As always, God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”