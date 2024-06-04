Person shot to death inside wrecked vehicle on Sam Houston Tollway at I-45, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities closed the westbound North Sam Houston Tollway connector ramp to Interstate 45 after they said a motorist was found shot to death on Monday evening.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies were called to the tollway about a single-vehicle crash into the wall of the connector ramp to the I-45 North Freeway.

According to the constable’s office, deputies found a person dead as they approached the vehicle. They added the person appeared to have had a gunshot wound.

An investigation is getting underway. Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area.

