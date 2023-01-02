Chase Business Unlimited Card: A Simple and Straightforward Rewards Card for Small Business Owners

By: Michael Esparza



The Chase Business Unlimited Card is a credit card that offers cash-back rewards on every purchase made for your business. The card has no annual fee and provides a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. After that, the variable APR ranges from 18.49% to 24.49%.

As a new card member, you can earn a $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening. The card also provides some added credit card benefits, such as car rental protection, that add value to the card.

The card earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards on every business purchase and 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025. Employee cards are available at no additional cost, and you can set individual spending limits and help you earn rewards even faster.

The Chase Business Unlimited Card is best suited to owners of established small businesses that want a basic rewards card that’s easy to use. It offers decent cash back for small businesses for which more robust cash-back cards won’t be worth annual fees or higher credit requirements.

Here are some pros and cons of the Chase Business Unlimited Card:

Pros:

• The card offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.

• The card has no annual fee.

• As a new card member, you can earn a $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.

• The card earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards on every business purchase and 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025.

• Employee cards are available at no additional cost, and you can set individual spending limits and help you earn rewards even faster.

Cons:

• The card has no bonus categories.

• The card is best suited to owners of established small businesses that want a basic rewards card that’s easy to use.

• The card provides limited travel benefits.

If you have a Chase Sapphire card or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, you can redeem your rewards points for travel expenses. You can book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and redeem points for your plane tickets, hotel stays, rental cars, or experiences at a fixed cash value per point. As a holder of the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, each point is worth 1.25 cents. To redeem your points for travel, log in to your Chase account and navigate to the rewards section. You can then choose how you want to redeem your points.

In conclusion, the Chase Business Unlimited Card is a great option for small business owners who want to earn cash-back rewards on every purchase made for their business. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases, and unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards on every business purchase, this card is a great choice for those looking for a basic rewards card that’s easy to use. There are other Chase Business cards as there is also the Ink Business Preferred, the Ink Business Premier card, and the Ink Business Cash card. If you are interested in the 100,000 bonus points with the Ink Business Preferred® card or up to $1,000 bonus cash back with the Ink Business Premier® card, Ink Business Unlimited® card, or Ink Business Cash® card, you visit https://www.referyourchasecard.com/21p/92ICFF6USV