Plena Tropical – January 26 – Hosted by MECA, Que Onda Magazine, and El Bolillo Bakery

Ring in the new year with an evening of music celebrating the sounds of Plena Puertorriqueña and Bomba Cultural with Plena Tropical Houston led by Puerto Rican native, Paul Jr Pagan. Plena blends Latin American and African musical traditions into a uniquely Puerto Rican style. First embraced by working-class people as a way to share their struggles through music, plena has become a symbol of Puerto Rican culture.

6:30 PM: Doors open

7:15 PM : Food & Networking

7:45 PM:

Special presentation by Que Onda Magazine and El Bolillo Bakery

Concert doors open

Performance by Plena Tropical

Dancefloor available!