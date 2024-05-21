CenterPoint Energy launches new interactive map to check estimated day of restoration in your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — CenterPoint Energy is hard at work to get the lights back on for thousands of Houstonians still in the dark following Thursday’s destructive storm.

Overnight, they made significant progress, though as of Tuesday morning, 145,000 customers are still in the dark for the fifth day in a row, according to the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker.

Approximately 197,000 customers had their power restored in the last 24 hours. Officials said more than 770,000 customers have had their power restored since Thursday.

In addition to the outage tracker, CenterPoint also launched a new interactive, color-coded map where users can zoom into areas across the city and even enter specific addresses to see each area’s estimated date of restoration.

A screenshot shows the areas highlighted in the new CenterPoint Energy map. Users can zoom into the map on CenterPoint’s website

CenterPoint expects to restore about 90% of the outages by Tuesday evening.

